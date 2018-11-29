Kocharyan hearing adjourned

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The court hearing into the complaint against former President Robert Kocharyan’s release from pre-trial detention adjourned until 17:00.

The complaint was filed by the prosecution and is contesting the fact that Kocharyan was released based on the court’s ruling that he is immune. Kocharyan in turn had contested the first instance court ruling on his remand.

“In order for the court to have the right to place Kocharyan under arrest, it ought to had proven that Kocharyan shouldn’t had benefited from his immunity in this case. If this had been proven, then only the court should have examined whether or not there are sufficient grounds to believe that Mr. Kocharyan has committed the acts he is accused of. If there are no substantiated suspicions, nothing is discussed, then he had to be released. If sufficient grounds exist, then only after this the court should have examined whether or not Mr. Kocharyan would hide or obstruct justice if released. The court hasn’t taken into consideration nothing from this all,” Kocharyan’s attorney Hayk Alumyan said.

This is a developing story.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan