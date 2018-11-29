OSCE positively assesses presidential election in Georgia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly assessed positively the second round of the presidential election in Georgia, but noted that the private media continued to demonstrate sharp polarization and bias in coverage, Margareta Cederfelt, Head of the delegation from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, said, reports Armenpress.

The second round of Georgia’s presidential election was competitive and candidates were able to campaign freely; however one side enjoyed an undue advantage and the negative character of the campaign on both sides undermined the process, the international observers said in a statement.

Salome Zurabishvili has won the runoff presidential election in Georgia with 59.52% of votes, while Grigol Vashadze secured 40.48% of votes.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan