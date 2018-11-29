National police force will prevent, discover any violation during electoral process, vows Chief

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of Armenia Colonel Valery Osipyan paid a working visit today to the province of Vayots Dzor to hold a meeting with district candidates running for parliament, heads of campaigning headquarters, as well as police officers of the province.

The meeting was also attended by Governor Trdat Sargsyan.

Osipyan attached great importance to the need to be guided by the principles of the right to vote of the Constitution, and expressed hope that the early election will be held exclusively based on the equal, free and direct right to vote of citizens.

He assured that the police is in full control of the situation and that the force will rapidly respond to any violations, like it did during the Yerevan City Council election.

He said that police will distribute flyers reminding which actions are banned by law during the election.

“We must prevent and discover through joint efforts any unlawful impact on the electoral process, it is in the interests of us all,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan