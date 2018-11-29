Exhibition dedicated to memory of Armenian Genocide victims opened in Swedish Parliament

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. An exhibition titled “The Armenian Genocide and the Scandinavian reaction” opened in the Parliament of Sweden on November 27, reports Armenpress.

The temporary exhibition has been prepared in 2011 by the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Foundation and then was provided to the Union of Armenian Associations in Sweden.

The exhibition is dedicated to the memory of the Genocide victims, the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime, as well as the 70th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by parliamentarians, ambassadors, diplomats accredited in Stockholm, as well as Swedish public figures and media representatives.

The exhibition will be open until December 20.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



