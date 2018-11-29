Lydian Armenia enabled to bring equipment to winter stand-by mode
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Lydian Armenia has been given a temporary access opportunity to its Amulsar gold mine territory for winter preparation and conservation works of its technical and mobile equipment.
Lydian Armenia said these works are carried out for reducing the damage to the equipment and to ensure the efficiency of resuming operations after having permanent access to the site.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
