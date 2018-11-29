Armenia, Cyprus to cooperate in mutual protection of confidential information

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the draft decree of the President on approving the agreement on the Mutual Protection of Confidential Information between Armenia and Cyprus, reports Armenpress.

The issue has been presented by Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan during today’s Cabinet meeting.

According to the explanation, Armenia attaches great importance to the strengthening, constant development of inter-state relations with Cyprus at bilateral and multilateral formats.

“The ratification of the agreement will contribute to ensuring mutual protection of confidential information between Armenia and Cyprus transformed and received during the bilateral cooperation”, stated in the explanation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan