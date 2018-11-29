Government raises pensions

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The government approved a legislative initiative on amending the law on state pensions.

Deputy minister of labor and social affairs Arsen Manukyan said at the Cabinet meeting today that the purpose of the bill is to overcome extreme poverty among pensioners.

He said that they propose introducing a new tool in the pension system – a minimum pension amount.

“The bill envisages to define that the amount of the pension under the law on state pensions cannot be lower than the minimal amount of pension defined by the government,” he said, adding that the minimum amount is envisaged as 25,500 (extreme poverty line) from January 1, 2019.

