Government adopts decision on announcing winter military draft

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government adopted a decision on announcing 2018 winter military draft and demobilization, reports Armenpress.

The military draft and demobilization will take place from December 2018 to January 2019.

According to the decision, male citizens of Armenia to become 18 years old before December 31, 2018 inclusive, as well as those citizens whose draft deferment has been expired until December 31,2018 inclusive, will be called up to mandatory military service.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan