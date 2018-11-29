Government raises benefits for socially vulnerable groups

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia is increasing the benefits for senior citizens, people with disabilities and the socially vulnerable (persons having lost breadwinner) with the purpose of overcoming extreme poverty.

The government’s proposed bill plans to amend the law on state benefits and increase the monthly benefits to 25500 drams. The changes will come into force from January 1, 2019.

The current benefits are 16000 drams, and 21,500 for 1st people with 1st degree disabilities or disabled children.

Speaking at today’s Cabinet meeting, Caretaker First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan attached great importance to the bill. “Socially vulnerable beneficiaries who were getting 16, 19 thousand drams until now, will receive 25,500 drams from January 1,” he said.

“Armenia is a social state and we all have an obligation for the socially vulnerable groups and we must make our best efforts in order to fulfill this obligation as dignified as possible,” Mirzoyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan