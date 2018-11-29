Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 November

All servicemen enabled to vote freely


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. All servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces have the opportunity for fully free voting in the upcoming election, defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

“Taking into consideration the location of military bases, they will vote in nearby polling stations,” he said.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




