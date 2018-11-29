All servicemen enabled to vote freely
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. All servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces have the opportunity for fully free voting in the upcoming election, defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.
“Taking into consideration the location of military bases, they will vote in nearby polling stations,” he said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 11:45 Kocharyan to file new complaint to appeals court
- 11:40 Government raises pensions
- 11:38 Government to pay 3000 and 4500 Euros in compensation to citizens under ECHR verdicts
- 11:35 Government adopts decision on announcing winter military draft
- 11:30 50 years ago on this day: Yerevan inaugurates Tsitsernakaberd memorial
- 11:22 Putin-Trump talks scheduled for December 1, set to last more than 2 hours – source
- 11:17 CJSC MetsamorEnergoAtom to be terminated
- 11:13 Government raises benefits for socially vulnerable groups
- 10:49 U.S. to sell $15 billion worth THAAD anti-ballistic missile systems to Saudi Arabia
- 10:42 All servicemen enabled to vote freely
- 10:35 Trump's private plane clipped in parking mishap at NYC’s LaGuardia
- 10:12 Armenia’s Tourism Committee targets new markets aimed at raising country’s recognition
- 10:08 Sarkissians attend Armenian Philharmonic Orchestra concert in Berlin honoring maestro Aram Khachaturian
- 10:07 Salome Zurabishvili wins Georgia presidential election with 59.56% of votes
- 09:55 Road updates: All clear
- 09:54 Trump lights National Christmas Tree outside White House
- 09:48 Yerevan Mayor holds meeting with Lebanese Ambassador
- 09:44 European Stocks - 28-11-18
- 09:42 US stocks up - 28-11-18
- 09:40 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-11-18
- 09:38 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 28-11-18
- 09:36 Oil Prices Down - 28-11-18
- 11.28-22:03 Sarkissian, Merkel discuss enhancing Armenian-German partnership at Berlin meeting
- 11.28-20:46 Zurabishvili wins Georgia’s presidential elections – exit poll
- 11.28-19:29 Putin ratifies interim agreement between EAEU and Iran
- 11.28-18:28 Court of Appeal rejects Robert Kocharyan’s motion to recuse Judge Ruben Mkhitaryan
- 11.28-18:20 Armenia appoints new Ambassadors
- 11.28-18:04 Nikol Pashinyan assesses creation of transitional justice tools important function of new parliament
- 11.28-17:39 Ex-President’s brother ready to return to state budget the 30 million USD on one of his bank accounts – Pashinyan
- 11.28-17:29 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-11-18
- 11.28-17:27 Asian Stocks - 28-11-18
- 11.28-17:10 Endurance training has positive impact on healthy aging – study
- 11.28-16:49 Putin calls on US to abandon policy of unilateral sanctions
- 11.28-16:29 Putin calls Kerch Strait incident provocation
- 11.28-16:11 Caretaker Deputy PM holds meeting with World Bank Armenia Country Manager
17:15, 11.23.2018
Viewed 2401 times Nikol Pashinyan attends workshop on Armenia’s economic development
09:57, 11.23.2018
Viewed 2329 times Helicopter carrying tourists goes missing in Dominican Republic
17:24, 11.23.2018
Viewed 2159 times Agriculture ministry, IFAD discuss prospects of future cooperation
21:05, 11.22.2018
Viewed 2054 times Nikol Pashinyan participates in event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the introduction of Armenia’s national currency
19:59, 11.24.2018
Viewed 1964 times ‘A country of the free and powerful’: Armenian leader heralds beginning of ‘non-violent, velvet, ECONOMIC revolution’