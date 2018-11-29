Trump's private plane clipped in parking mishap at NYC’s LaGuardia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. U.S. President Donald Trump's private jet, a Boeing 757 used during his campaign, was caught up in a parking mishap at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday, according to The New York Times.

A corporate twin-engine Bombardier Global Express maneuvering into a parking spot clipped the wing of Trump's parked plane around 8:30 a.m., Trump's company, The Trump Organization, confirmed, The New York Times reported.

No one was on Trump's plane.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates LaGuardia, said there were no injuries and no impact on airport operations.

Trump acquired his jet for 100 million dollars from the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen in 2011.

