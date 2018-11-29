Road updates: All clear
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. All roads and highways of republican and inter-state significance across Armenia are open for traffic with clear weather reported as of 09:30, according to the transportation ministry.
More updates are available on the official website of the Ministry of Transportation, Communication and Information Technologies.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
