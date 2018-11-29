Yerevan Mayor holds meeting with Lebanese Ambassador

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Lebanon to Armenia Maya Dagher, the Yerevan City Hall told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest, the Yerevan Mayor said the cooperation of the two sister cities – Yerevan and Beirut, has its unique place in the Armenian-Lebanese friendly relations. The Mayor expressed confidence that these relations will continue deepening and developing with concrete directions.

Ambassador Maya Dagher congratulated on holding the celebrations of Yerevan’s 2800th anniversary at a high level and welcomed the recent youth breath noticed in the capital. She said the Lebanese young people frequently visit Yerevan by investing in the city’s economy. In his turn Mayor Marutyan assured that the situation in the city will contribute to the foreign, in particular, Lebanese investors and businessmen to work in comfortable conditions.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan