Sarkissian, Merkel discuss enhancing Armenian-German partnership at Berlin meeting

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel held a meeting November 28 at the German Chancellery in Berlin, Sarkissian’s Office said.

Welcoming Sarkissian’s official visit to Germany, Chancellor Merkel said that she has very good memories from her latest visit to Armenia.

She mentioned that she is especially impressed with the TUMO Center For Creative Technologies, and that the German side is currently discussing possibilities for cooperation.

“Armenia views Germany as an important political and economic partner and a friendly country,” Sarkissian said, adding that he is happy to meet once again and continue discussions about expanding the Armenian-German relations.

According to the Armenian president, the two countries can successfully cooperate in the high-tech and IT sectors, where Armenia has great potential. “Our country can serve as an arena for different start-ups,” Sarkissian said.

In terms of strengthening ties between the two peoples, Sarkissian and Merkel attached importance to enhancing the effective cooperation that has developed in the cultural and scientific-educational sectors.

Sarkissian and Merkel also talked about tourism partnership, and exchanged ideas over visa liberalization.

