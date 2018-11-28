Zurabishvili wins Georgia’s presidential elections – exit poll

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Salome Zurabishvili supported by “Georgian dream” Party wins in the 2nd stage of the presidential elections with 55% of votes, ARMENPRESS reports the results of the exit poll ordered by opposition Rustavi 2 TV shows.

According to the survey, opposition candidate Grigol Vashadze receives 45% votes.

Independent candidate Zurabishvili received 38.64% votes during the first stage held on October 28, while 50% was necessary for a victory. Vashadze had received 37.74% in the first stage.

