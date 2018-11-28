Court of Appeal rejects Robert Kocharyan’s motion to recuse Judge Ruben Mkhitaryan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Court of Appeal of Armenia has rejected the motion of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan to recuse Judge Ruben Mkhitaryan. Ruben Mkhitaryan will continue to hear the case of Robert Kocharyan's pre-trial detention, ARMENPRESS reports Kocharyan’s lawyer Hayk Alumyan told the reporters.

Robert Kocharyan’s lawyers think that the choice of Ruben Mkhitaryan to examine the complaint on abolishing pre-trial detention of Kocharyan on the basis of immunity is unlawful.

“We have not examined the decision yet, since it’s quite a long one, covering a number of pages.

Alumyan noted that they cannot stop working with this court, since even in case of boycotting the court will examine the case and make a decision.

The examination of the complaint to overturn the decision of eliminating the pre-trial detention as preventive measure for 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan on the basis of immunity was postponed yesterday for preparing a petition for the judge to recuse himself.

