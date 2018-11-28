Armenia appoints new Ambassadors
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree on recalling Arman Kirakosyan from the post of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Austria. By another decree Arman Kirakosyan has been appointed Ambassador of Armenia to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.
By another Presidential decree Armen Papikyan has been appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Austria.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 20:46 Zurabishvili wins Georgia’s presidential elections – exit poll
- 19:29 Putin ratifies interim agreement between EAEU and Iran
- 18:28 Court of Appeal rejects Robert Kocharyan’s motion to recuse Judge Ruben Mkhitaryan
- 18:20 Armenia appoints new Ambassadors
- 18:04 Nikol Pashinyan assesses creation of transitional justice tools important function of new parliament
- 17:39 Ex-President’s brother ready to return to state budget the 30 million USD on one of his bank accounts – Pashinyan
- 17:29 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-11-18
- 17:27 Asian Stocks - 28-11-18
- 17:10 Endurance training has positive impact on healthy aging – study
- 16:49 Putin calls on US to abandon policy of unilateral sanctions
- 16:29 Putin calls Kerch Strait incident provocation
- 16:11 Caretaker Deputy PM holds meeting with World Bank Armenia Country Manager
- 15:57 Prosperous Armenia party continues election campaign in Tavush province
- 15:34 Acting minister Khachatryan, WB representatives discuss Trade Promotion and Quality Infrastructure program
- 15:27 Oct. 27 Yerevan would-be suicide bomber is mentally ill war veteran – NSS
- 15:24 Spain’s GlobalTech eyes intensive farming in Armenia
- 15:20 Congolese man uses fake ID to seek asylum in Armenia
- 15:15 Speaker of Parliament urges all political forces participating in elections to unite around common position on Artsakh issue
- 15:03 Republican candidate for MP Shahnazaryan’s accusations against Avinyan are completely false, says Ararat Mirzoyan
- 14:59 Identity of suspected corrupt lawmaker to be disclosed after receiving necessary paperwork
- 14:56 Authorities send 20 inquiries to foreign countries to discover illegal offshore assets of ex- government officials, millions in embezzled funds already recovered - SIS
- 14:53 Kocharyan files peremptory challenge against judge
- 14:43 President Sarkissian introduces Armenia’s investment attractiveness to several leading German companies
- 14:20 Renowned veteran photographer Martin Shahbazyan dead at 78
- 14:09 Armenia confirms participation in Eurovision 2019
- 13:44 SIS chief introduces activities carried out so far over 2008 March 1 case
- 13:38 “We see everything” – NSS chief warns and vows to tackle any vote buying attempt
- 13:37 Bidzina Ivanishvili says he voted “against the past” in second round of Georgia presidential election
- 13:24 Government to determine need of transitional justice after comprehensive studies
- 13:22 EU representatives reaffirm readiness to support development of judicial reform program in Armenia
- 13:16 Clients behind wiretapping ID’d, but no sufficient evidence yet for indictment – NSS chief
- 12:53 Georgia’s incumbent president casts vote in second round of election
- 12:48 Discussion with Belarussian President on issue of CSTO Secretary General was constructive, says Armenia’s acting first deputy PM
- 12:32 “30 years later” festival dedicated to memory of Spitak earthquake victims to be held in Gyumri
- 12:30 Kocharyan hearing underway
11:35, 11.21.2018
Viewed 2498 times Plane that ran over Armenian man at Moscow airport lands in Athens with damaged fuselage, probe to be completed in 10 days
17:15, 11.23.2018
Viewed 2346 times Nikol Pashinyan attends workshop on Armenia’s economic development
09:57, 11.23.2018
Viewed 2279 times Helicopter carrying tourists goes missing in Dominican Republic
17:24, 11.23.2018
Viewed 2118 times Agriculture ministry, IFAD discuss prospects of future cooperation
21:05, 11.22.2018
Viewed 2015 times Nikol Pashinyan participates in event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the introduction of Armenia’s national currency