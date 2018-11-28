Armenia appoints new Ambassadors

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree on recalling Arman Kirakosyan from the post of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Austria. By another decree Arman Kirakosyan has been appointed Ambassador of Armenia to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

By another Presidential decree Armen Papikyan has been appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Austria.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan