Nikol Pashinyan assesses creation of transitional justice tools important function of new parliament

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The creation of transitional justice tools will be an important function of the new parliament to be formed as a result of the early parliamentary elections, ARMENPRESS reports acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in Ijevan city during the pre-electoral campaign.

“At the moment different criminal cases are initiated that are about nearly 64 billion AMD. During this period there are some concerns about why the process of return does not take place quickly. These sums will be returned after the legal procedures are over. This is a very slow process and it is also for making this process faster that we speak about transitional justice in our pre-election program. This means that in many occasions such cases can and have to find some other solutions”, Pashinyan said, adding that one of the key tasks of the new parliament has to be the creation of the transitional justice tools.

Pashinyan divides crimes into two parts – bloody and non-bloody. “My approach is that bloody crimes should never be pardoned. We cannot return the person who has been killed. AN irreversible loss has been inflicted. But if money has been stolen, we can still return that money”, the acting PM said.

Nikol Pashinyan also emphasized that the goal of the transitional justice is not sending people to prisons, but returning what has been stolen from the people.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan