Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-11-18

YEREVAN, 28 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 28 November, USD exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 485.05 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.54 drams to 547.18 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 7.20 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.40 drams to 619.12 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 35.49 drams to 19044.27 drams. Silver price down by 1.66 drams to 222.61 drams. Platinum price up by 30.38 drams to 13146.35 drams.