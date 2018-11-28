Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 November

Putin calls on US to abandon policy of unilateral sanctions


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the US to abandon the policy of unilateral sanctions and search for common ground, TASS reports.

“Which advice can be offered here? To abandon that policy and search for common ground. We are ready for that, we want that. I have talked about this for many times. I hope that if we can talk with the US President in Argentina, we will discuss that too”, Putin said during the “Russia calling!” VTB Capital Investment Forum, asked how the relations between Russia and the US can be improved.

