Putin calls Kerch Strait incident provocation

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The incident in the Kerch Strait is a provocation organized ahead of the presidential election in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the VTB Capital’s Russia Calling Investment Forum on November 28, TASS reports.

“As for the Black Sea incident, certainly, it’s a provocation”, Putin said. “The provocation carried out by the current authorities, and I think by the incumbent president ahead of the presidential election in Ukraine in March next year. The incumbent president’s rating is somewhere at the fifth place, and he is running the risk of not making in into the second round, that’s why something needs to be done to exacerbate this situation and create invincible obstacles for his rivals, namely from the opposition”.

On November 25, three Ukrainian warships en route from Odessa in the Black Sea to Mariupol in the Sea of Azov illegally crossed Russia’s state border, entered Russia’s territorial waters and started performing dangerous maneuvers. Despite repeated warnings and demands to stop, the Ukrainian vessels continued their way, forcing Russia to use weapons. The three Ukrainian ships were detained in the Black Sea and taken to the port of Kerch. Three Ukrainian servicemen were slightly wounded and received medical assistance, and their lives are out of danger. A criminal case has been launched over the violation of Russia’s state border.

