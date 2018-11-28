Acting minister Khachatryan, WB representatives discuss Trade Promotion and Quality Infrastructure program

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Acting minister of economic development and investments of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan received the delegation of the World Bank, the ministry told Armenpress.

The delegation representatives discussed issues relating to the Trade Promotion and Quality Infrastructure program. The sides reaffirmed that it is necessary to unite efforts to maximally serve the program for the promotion of Armenia’s export and raising competitiveness, as well as ensuring favorable environment for investments.

The acting minister and the WB representatives also discussed the components of the aforementioned program.

