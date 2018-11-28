Congolese man uses fake ID to seek asylum in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. A Congolese man has used a fake passport to enter Armenia, police said.

According to a press release of the national police, Nibu Hewe, a citizen of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has used a fake identity and illegally entered Armenia through Zvartnots airport by using the name Mike Njibu Muela.

According to police, the man got rid of the fake passport while already in Armenia, and then applied to the migration service with his birth certificate and was granted a status of an asylum seeker.

Based on intelligence reports, police detained the man on November 12.

A criminal investigation is underway.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan