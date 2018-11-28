Identity of suspected corrupt lawmaker to be disclosed after receiving necessary paperwork

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Authorities still don’t disclose details over the lawmaker who is said to be under a criminal investigation in a massive bribery case.

National Security Service director Artur Vanetsyan told reporters today that they will give details after officially receiving important documents.

“Wait for a brief period of time, and we will announce everything. I can’t give any information at this moment,” he said.

Earlier in October, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced in parliament that a Member of Parliament is under investigation for bribery. He said that “this will be the largest bribery case in the history of the country”. Pashinyan had said that the authorities are waiting for an official response regarding a document from another country.

