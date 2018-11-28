President Sarkissian introduces Armenia’s investment attractiveness to several leading German companies

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who is in Germany on an official visit, on November 28 had a luncheon with the heads of several leading German companies that operate in Armenia or are interested in cooperating with Armenia, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting has been organized by the Armenian Embassy in Germany, OWC publishing house, the Eastern Committee of the German economy and the Eastern Europe: The Union of Small and Medium Entrepreneurs.

The meeting in particular was attended by the heads of Zeppelin, Siemens, SAP, Nokia, Schneider Group, Airbus Group and other companies.

President Sarkissian said a number of companies with the German capital are successfully operating in different sectors of Armenia’s economy and expressed confidence that there is a great potential to expand these sectors and deepen the mutual cooperation.

The President said the 21st century is an era of rapid changes, adding that Armenia is a right country because it’s in the right place at a right time. “It’s the right time as we live in the 21st century. It’s an era where everything changes quite rapidly. It’s not a secret that I have completed my book recently which is called “The Quantum Behavior of Global Risks”. By saying quantum I don’t mean that the rules of quantum mechanics can be applied. Quantum supposes that that behavior is no longer the classical one. In the 21st century the changes are dynamic, drastic and dramatic. The measures, which enable to manage and describe the risks in the 21st century, are also not the classical ones and will not be. From this perspective it’s the high time for Armenia”, the President said.

Armen Sarkissian said Armenia has been in the crossroads of civilizations for thousands of years. “This crossroad today can become a bridge as today Armenia is the only country that is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which means that the country has a market worth over 200 million, rather than 3 million, which includes Central Asia, Russia. In addition, Armenia has also signed deep and comprehensive agreement with the EU, and we want to deepen the relations with this structure. In other words, Armenia is the only country that has deep relations both with the East and the West. Our country is in the right place”, Armen Sarkissian said.

The President introduced the businessmen on key directions of Armenia’s economy, the investment attractiveness and business environment, the competitive advantages on running a business in Armenia. “Armenia is an interesting place to make an investment. The country has a great potential in different sectors, starting from agriculture up to light industry, banking sector and information technologies”, he said.

At the meeting the heads of the companies operating in Armenia briefed their ongoing programs, as well as the opportunities to expand them.

The President proposed the remaining businessmen of the meeting to visit Armenia to observe and discuss the mutually beneficial cooperation prospects.

