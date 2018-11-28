Renowned veteran photographer Martin Shahbazyan dead at 78

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Renowned retired photographer Martin Shahbazyan has passed away at the age of 78, his family confirmed to ARMENPRESS.

The cause of death wasn’t immediately clear.

Shahbazyan’s career highlights include 25 years of experience in ARMENPRESS (1976-2001), and about 17 years (2001-2018) at the Presidential Office of Armenia, first in the Kocharyan administration and later in the Sargsyan administration.

Russia’s state news agency, TASS, named Shahbazyan its best photo-correspondent three times.

His photo dedicated to the victims of the 1988 Spitak earthquake was named Photo of the Year by Reuters.

