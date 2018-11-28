Armenia confirms participation in Eurovision 2019
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has confirmed its participation in the Eurovision 2019 International Song Contest, Public TV of Armenia told Armenpress.
On November 30, at 22:00, the Public TV will broadcast the regular release of the Good Evening program during which the name of the artist who is going to represent Armenia in Eurovision 2019 will be announced.
Armenia participates in the Eurovision Song Context since 2006.
The Eurovision 2019 will be held in Tel Aviv, Israel in May.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
