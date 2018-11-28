Bidzina Ivanishvili says he voted “against the past” in second round of Georgia presidential election

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Founder and leader of the Georgian Dream party Bidzina Ivanishvili said he voted for the sake of development and against violence and lie in the second round of the Georgian presidential election, RIA Novosti reports.

He came to the polling station together with his spouse, son and daughter-in-law. “We have elected for the sake of dignity, justice and development and to say no to violence and lie”, he said.

The second round of Georgia presidential election kicked off today. Two candidates are running for office, but none of them got more than 50% of votes during the first round which was held on October 28.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan