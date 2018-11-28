EU representatives reaffirm readiness to support development of judicial reform program in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by deputy minister of justice Vigen Kocharyan on November 27 participated in the EU Eastern Partnership Platform meeting on the Rule of Law in Brussels, the justice ministry told Armenpress.

The delegation includes deputy prosecutor general Davit Melkonyan and head of the international cooperation department at the justice ministry Tigran Grigoryan.

The justice reforms in the Eastern Partnership countries and the prospects of the EU’s support to them were discussed during the meeting.

The Armenian delegation introduced the judicial reform programs in Armenia, in particular the existing issues and the actions taken in the prosecution sector. The meeting touched upon the independence, quality and effectiveness of justice.

The EU representatives reaffirmed their readiness to support the development of judicial reform program in Armenia and its effective implementation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan