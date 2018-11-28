Clients behind wiretapping ID’d, but no sufficient evidence yet for indictment – NSS chief

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. National Security Service (NSS) director Artur Vanetsyan reiterates that the wiretapping of a phone talk between himself and Special Investigative Service (SIS) director Sasun Khachatryan was carried out from Armenia. Vanetsyan declined to name the suspects.

“I can’t disclose names at this moment, or disclose the circle. Even without giving out names it is clear for everyone where the circle is from,” he told reporters today. The declined to comment whether he is referring to the former government.

“Let’s not get ahead of time, let me just say one thing for this topic to get closed. The NSS carries out tactical work. During this work, different persons cooperate with the NSS, the work of whom isn’t seen, but believe me it is invaluable. We operatively receive information from these persons. The information is received, but unfortunately this information can’t be documented, meaning to have clear data that you can provide to the investigative bodies,” he said.

According to him, the perpetrator knew that the authorities won’t spare any effort to find them. “They were highly trained, and unfortunately they left no traces that we could’ve used to press charges,” he said.

He said it is a matter of time until those responsible are brought to justice.

He stressed that they have revealed the “approximate circles” of those who ordered the wiretapping, but they don’t possess evidence, yet.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan