Discussion with Belarussian President on issue of CSTO Secretary General was constructive, says Armenia’s acting first deputy PM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Acting first deputy prime minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan says the discussion with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on the general secretariat of the CSTO during the narrow-format session of the heads of government of the EAEU member states in Minsk was constructive, reports Armenpress.

Mirzoyan told reporters in Yerevan that they have discussed various issues, including issues not relating to the Eurasian Economic Union.

“We have also talked about the issue of the CSTO Secretary General. I will not release any details as it was a closed discussion, but I want to assure that the discussion was quite constructive”, he said.

Ararat Mirzoyan reminded that another meeting of the heads of the CSTO member states will be held soon and expressed hope that this issue will be solved that time.

On November 2 Armenia’s Yuri Khachaturov was dismissed from the position of the CSTO Secretary General after Armenia applied to the CSTO member states to launch the process of recalling him as criminal case was filed against Khachaturov over the 2008 March 1 unrest in Yerevan. It was expected that the new CSTO Secretary General would be elected on November 8 during the CSTO Collective Security Council’s session, but a decision was made to solve the issue during the December 6 session.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan