Kocharyan hearing underway
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The hearing of the complaint over former President Robert Kocharyan’s release from pre-trial detention that was ruled on ground of immunity is underway in the court of appeals.
The presiding judge is Ruben Mkhitaryan.
Yesterday the hearing adjourned because Kocharyan’s attorneys wanted to file a peremptory challenge of the judge.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
