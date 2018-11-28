Potable water tariff remains unchanged for 2019

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Public Services Regulatory Commission held a session today to discuss adjusting the tariff of drinking water supply and wastewater removal services of Veolia Jur for consumers.

Based on the contract and taking into consideration a November 26 memorandum signed between the company and the water committee of the ministry of energy infrastructures and natural resources, the commission adjusted the tariff at 191,414 drams (including VAT) per cubic meter.

11,414 dram/per cubic meters will be subsidized by the ministry of energy infrastructures and natural resources, and the retail tariff for consumers will remain at 180 drams per cubic meter (including VAT) in 2019.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan