‘I am here to express gratitude on behalf of Armenian people’ – President Sarkissian visits German Red Cross

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian together with spouse Nune Sarkissian on November 27 visited the Berlin headquarters of the German Red Cross, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The German Red Cross, which provides humanitarian aid across the world in the zones affected by natural disasters and armed conflicts, started conducting activities in Armenia immediately after the 1988 Spitak earthquake. The organization has been actively engaged in both the rescue operations, as well as provided comprehensive assistance to the residents affected by the earthquake, by cooperating with the Armenian Red Cross Society.

President Armen Sarkissian met with President of the German Red Cross Gerda Hasselfeldt, thanked for providing support to the Armenian people at that difficult stage.

During the meeting with the staff of the organization, the Armenian President talked about the heavy consequences of the devastating earthquake, the human losses and stated: “All these is very painful and tragic. But there is also a very human, warm story in these 30 years. A story about human love, care, attention and absence of indifference. We, all Armenians both in Armenia and worldwide, will never forget the warmness, attention and human attitude our friends across the world and from this perfect country showed to Armenia and the Armenian people. I want you to be sure that each Armenian keeps that gratitude and respect in his/her heart. These are not just beautiful words: recently I visited Gyumri, and I noticed that gratitude not only among the elderly generation, but also among the youth who didn’t see the earthquake by their own eyes, but keep their history and bear the gratitude conveyed them from their parents. Therefore, I am here to express words of gratitude not only on my own behalf, but also on behalf of the Armenian people”.

During the meeting the Armenian President handed over state awards and memorial medals to several employees of the German Red Cross.

Armen Sarkissian asked Gerda Hasselfeldt to convey his words of gratitude to the multiple participants of the German Red Cross, all those who invest their time, life and love to overcome other’s difficulties.

At the end of the event Gerda Hasselfeldt handed over the 10.000 Euros donation coupon to Nune Sarkissian which is provided for renovating Gyumri’s Berlin polyclinic.

The Armenian President thanked for the donation and added that he will also make a donation with the same amount of money for the renovation of the polyclinic as an expression of real friendship between the two peoples and an opportunity to carry out major works.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan





