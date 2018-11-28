Ombudsman’s Office records violations during pre-election campaign

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia has already recorded violations during the first three days of the pre-election campaign, Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan told reporters, Armenpress reported.

“At the moment we are summing up the three days of the pre-election campaign and have already recorded violations. We pay attention on several issues and will touch upon them definitely”, he said, adding that they will make a respective statement in this regard.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan