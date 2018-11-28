Ombudsman’s Office records violations during pre-election campaign
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia has already recorded violations during the first three days of the pre-election campaign, Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan told reporters, Armenpress reported.
“At the moment we are summing up the three days of the pre-election campaign and have already recorded violations. We pay attention on several issues and will touch upon them definitely”, he said, adding that they will make a respective statement in this regard.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 12:11 Two children survive fall from 2nd floor school window, police investigate circumstances
- 11:46 ‘I am here to express gratitude on behalf of Armenian people’ – President Sarkissian visits German Red Cross
- 11:43 Prosecutor General argues current phase of probe requires Kocharyan to remain jailed pending trial
- 11:34 Acting PM Pashinyan to meet with parents of Karen Ghazaryan who is in Azerbaijani captivity
- 11:16 Ombudsman’s Office records violations during pre-election campaign
- 11:00 Fired by Fire: Chicago Fire declines contract options on 7 players, including Yura Movsisyan
- 10:45 Kushner to receive Mexico’s highest honor
- 10:38 Georgia goes to polling stations to elect president in second round
- 10:14 Blast kills 22 in China's Hebei province
- 10:07 All inter-state and republican significance roads open in Armenia
- 10:01 Joint UK-France center opens in Calais to tackle criminality at border
- 09:56 Rescuers deployed to Armenian village to search for 24-year-old missing person in avalanche
- 09:54 Trump may cancel G20 meeting with Putin over Ukraine
- 08:59 European Stocks - 27-11-18
- 08:58 US stocks up - 27-11-18
- 08:57 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-11-18
- 08:54 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 27-11-18
- 08:52 Oil Prices Up - 27-11-18
- 11.27-21:18 President Sarkissian invites German President to pay an official visit to Armenia
- 11.27-20:45 Atomic energy sector is under strict control of the Armenian and Russian leaders- Russian Ambassador
- 11.27-20:34 One of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council sessions to take place in Armenia next year
- 11.27-19:22 Drinking water tariff will not be increased until 2024 – Pashinyan
- 11.27-19:11 Pashinyan speaks about problems with Teghut mine
- 11.27-19:02 Nikol Pashinyan presents preconditions for Shnogh HPP’s construction
- 11.27-18:10 Robert Kocharyan's defenders to submit petition for the judge to recuse himself on November 28, trial postponed
- 11.27-17:45 Speaker of Parliament of Armenia holds meeting with Iranian MP
- 11.27-17:42 Armenia successfully test fires ballistic missile
- 11.27-17:34 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-11-18
- 11.27-17:33 Asian Stocks - 27-11-18
- 11.27-17:18 Prosecutor General personally in courtroom for Kocharyan complaint hearing
- 11.27-17:07 137 women killed every day across the world – UNODC report
- 11.27-16:52 President Sarkissian attends discussion on global security in Berlin
- 11.27-16:42 Armenia’s nuclear power plant to produce 500,000,000 kilowatt/hour more energy after modernization
- 11.27-16:28 President of Central Bank, BSTDB President discuss cooperation expansion ways
- 11.27-16:07 “We” bloc campaigns in Aragatsotn province
11:35, 11.21.2018
Viewed 2448 times Plane that ran over Armenian man at Moscow airport lands in Athens with damaged fuselage, probe to be completed in 10 days
17:15, 11.23.2018
Viewed 2309 times Nikol Pashinyan attends workshop on Armenia’s economic development
09:57, 11.23.2018
Viewed 2243 times Helicopter carrying tourists goes missing in Dominican Republic
17:24, 11.23.2018
Viewed 2086 times Agriculture ministry, IFAD discuss prospects of future cooperation
21:05, 11.22.2018
Viewed 1978 times Nikol Pashinyan participates in event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the introduction of Armenia’s national currency