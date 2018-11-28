Fired by Fire: Chicago Fire declines contract options on 7 players, including Yura Movsisyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Chicago Fire F.C. has terminated its contract with Armenia’s Yura Movsisyan.

In addition to the Armenian footballer, the club announced that it has declined contract options on six other players also.

“The club declined contract options on seven players: Jonathan Campbell, Drew Conner, Michael de Leeuw, Daniel Johnson, Patrick McLain, Yura Movsisyan and Luis Solignac”, Chicago Fire said in a press release.

The Chicago Fire Soccer Club that the Club has exercised the contract options on six players.

The Fire exercised 2019 contract options on Brandt Bronico, Diego Campos, Stefan Cleveland, Jorge Corrales, Raheem Edwards and Nicolas Hasler.

Earlier, the Club announced that it had exercised its 2019 contract option on forward Elliot Collier.

Campbell, Conner, de Leeuw, McLain, Movsisyan and Solignac are eligible to participate in the MLS Re-Entry Draft. Johnson is eligible for the MLS Waiver Draft.

The club had acquired Movsisyan in September this year.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan