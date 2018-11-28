Kushner to receive Mexico’s highest honor

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Mexico Enrique Peña Nieto will bestow the Order of the Aztec – the country’s highest honor for foreigners – on Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor, according to CNN.

Kushner will receive the honor for his role in coordinating US-Mexico relations since President Donald Trump came into office, in particular his role in helping to renegotiate the NAFTA free trade agreement, a source told CNN.

In one of his last official acts as Mexico's President, Peña Nieto will bestow the honor on Kushner in a ceremony on the sidelines of the G20 in Buenos Aires.

The planned honor was first reported by Mexico's Reforma newspaper.

