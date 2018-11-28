Blast kills 22 in China's Hebei province

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. At least 22 people have been killed and another 20 were injured in an explosion at a chemical factory in Zhangjiakou city in China’s northern Hebei province early on Wednesday.

The fire engulfed 50 vehicles, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing sources from government.

According to local media reports the blast was caused by a burning truck loaded with chemical materials.

Authorities did not specify what exactly the truck was carrying.

