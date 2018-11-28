LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-11-18
LONDON, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 November:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.20% to $1930.00, copper price up by 0.02% to $6219.00, lead price down by 1.72% to $1943.00, nickel price down by 2.42% to $10870.00, tin price down by 3.59% to $18775.00, zinc price down by 3.53% to $2485.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $55250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 10:14 Blast kills 22 in China's Hebei province
- 10:07 All inter-state and republican significance roads open in Armenia
- 10:01 Joint UK-France center opens in Calais to tackle criminality at border
- 09:56 Rescuers deployed to Armenian village to search for 24-year-old missing person in avalanche
- 09:54 Trump may cancel G20 meeting with Putin over Ukraine
- 08:59 European Stocks - 27-11-18
- 08:58 US stocks up - 27-11-18
- 08:57 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-11-18
- 08:54 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 27-11-18
- 08:52 Oil Prices Up - 27-11-18
- 11.27-21:18 President Sarkissian invites German President to pay an official visit to Armenia
- 11.27-20:45 Atomic energy sector is under strict control of the Armenian and Russian leaders- Russian Ambassador
- 11.27-20:34 One of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council sessions to take place in Armenia next year
- 11.27-19:22 Drinking water tariff will not be increased until 2024 – Pashinyan
- 11.27-19:11 Pashinyan speaks about problems with Teghut mine
- 11.27-19:02 Nikol Pashinyan presents preconditions for Shnogh HPP’s construction
- 11.27-18:10 Robert Kocharyan's defenders to submit petition for the judge to recuse himself on November 28, trial postponed
- 11.27-17:45 Speaker of Parliament of Armenia holds meeting with Iranian MP
- 11.27-17:42 Armenia successfully test fires ballistic missile
- 11.27-17:34 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-11-18
- 11.27-17:33 Asian Stocks - 27-11-18
- 11.27-17:18 Prosecutor General personally in courtroom for Kocharyan complaint hearing
- 11.27-17:07 137 women killed every day across the world – UNODC report
- 11.27-16:52 President Sarkissian attends discussion on global security in Berlin
- 11.27-16:42 Armenia’s nuclear power plant to produce 500,000,000 kilowatt/hour more energy after modernization
- 11.27-16:28 President of Central Bank, BSTDB President discuss cooperation expansion ways
- 11.27-16:07 “We” bloc campaigns in Aragatsotn province
- 11.27-15:50 Solution of NK conflict is up to the people, Pashinyan’s response to HHK candidate
- 11.27-15:32 Speaker to depart for Russia for CIS sessions
- 11.27-15:32 Speaker Babloyan receives delegation led by head of Syria-Armenia parliamentary friendship group
- 11.27-15:26 Kocharyan again in courtroom
- 11.27-15:20 Georgia, Germany sign military cooperation agreement
- 11.27-15:03 Unnecessary politicization should be avoided for fulfilling BSEC goals, says incumbent PABSEC President, Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan
- 11.27-15:02 Caretaker agriculture minister, World Bank discuss PPP
- 11.27-15:00 Two ethnic Armenians among victims of California wildfires
11:35, 11.21.2018
Viewed 2441 times Plane that ran over Armenian man at Moscow airport lands in Athens with damaged fuselage, probe to be completed in 10 days
17:15, 11.23.2018
Viewed 2296 times Nikol Pashinyan attends workshop on Armenia’s economic development
09:57, 11.23.2018
Viewed 2235 times Helicopter carrying tourists goes missing in Dominican Republic
17:24, 11.23.2018
Viewed 2078 times Agriculture ministry, IFAD discuss prospects of future cooperation
21:05, 11.22.2018
Viewed 1970 times Nikol Pashinyan participates in event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the introduction of Armenia’s national currency