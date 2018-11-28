LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-11-18

LONDON, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 November:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.20% to $1930.00, copper price up by 0.02% to $6219.00, lead price down by 1.72% to $1943.00, nickel price down by 2.42% to $10870.00, tin price down by 3.59% to $18775.00, zinc price down by 3.53% to $2485.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $55250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.