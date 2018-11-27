Nikol Pashinyan presents preconditions for Shnogh HPP’s construction

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Shnogh hydro power plant will not be constructed without the consent of the community, ARMENPRESS reports acting Prime Minister of Armenia, Board member of “Civil Contract” party that is part of “My step” block Nikol Pashinyan said in ALaverdi city during electoral campaign.

“Generally, we will rule out the tradition that a project of major environmental significance is carried out without the consent of the community. Shnogh HPP cannot be constructed without the consent of the community. If it’s necessary we will hold a community-wide referendum”, Pashinyan emphasized.

