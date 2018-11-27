Robert Kocharyan's defenders to submit petition for the judge to recuse himself on November 28, trial postponed

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The examination of the complaint to overturn the decision of eliminating the pre-trial detention as preventive measure for 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan on the basis of immunity has been postponed for preparing a petition for the judge to recuse himself, ARMENPRESS reports Kocharyan’s lawyer Hayk Alumyan told the reporters.

“The judge gave us time until 17:45 for preparing the petition for him to recuse himself. We worked on the petition but could not meet the deadline. For that reason the judge has given us extra time until 12:00, November 28”, Alumyan said.

He did not want to detail on the reasons of preparing such a petition.

“We will inform you everything after we receive the decision”, Alumyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan