Prosecutor General personally in courtroom for Kocharyan complaint hearing

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General of Armenia Arthur Davtyan is personally taking part in the court examination of a complaint regarding the release of ex-President Robert Kocharyan that was ruled on grounds of immunity.

The court session is presided by judge Ruben Mkhitaryan.

Robert Kocharyan is also in the courtroom.

