Prosecutor General personally in courtroom for Kocharyan complaint hearing
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General of Armenia Arthur Davtyan is personally taking part in the court examination of a complaint regarding the release of ex-President Robert Kocharyan that was ruled on grounds of immunity.
The court session is presided by judge Ruben Mkhitaryan.
Robert Kocharyan is also in the courtroom.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
