Armenia’s nuclear power plant to produce 500,000,000 kilowatt/hour more energy after modernization

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s nuclear power plant will produce more electricity as a result of the modernization and extension of lifecycle project that is carried out within the framework of the inter-governmental agreement between Russia and Armenia, caretaker minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Garegin Baghramyan told reporters.

“As a result of the overall project we will have a 10% increase of capacity, moreover in the event of the same fuel consumption. Meaning we will have greater production volumes and lower tariffs,” he said.

Asked if a more lower tariff for electricity will be possible as a result of these works, he said: “Definitely there will be a chance: if the power plant was usually giving 2,4 billion kilowatt per hour electricity, as a result of the re-equipment we will reach 2,9 billion. Meaning the nuclear power station will supply nearly 500 million kilowatt per hour more electric energy. This will impact the wholesale tariff of electricity, naturally the general wholesale tariff will be reduced,” he said.

