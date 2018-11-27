President of Central Bank, BSTDB President discuss cooperation expansion ways

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. President of the Central Bank of Armenia Artur Javadyan today met with President of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dmitry Pankin, in Yerevan, the CBA told Armenpress.

During the meeting the two officials discussed the process of the BSTDB’s ongoing investment programs in Armenia, as well as the cooperation expansion and development opportunities and directions.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan