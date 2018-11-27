“We” bloc campaigns in Aragatsotn province

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Ahead of the December 9 general election, the “We” bloc continues campaigning in the Aragatsnotn province.

The bloc had a meeting with residents of the Tsakhkahovit community.

Khachatur Kokobelyan, president of the Free Democrats party that is part of the bloc, said that their hero is the citizen of Armenia. “Meaning, what we are saying directly concerns the life of the citizen,” he said, adding that they seek to improve the life of citizens.

Kokobelyan vowed that even in the event of having 10 seats in the next parliament they will do their best in order to reduce the gas and electricity tariffs, emphasizing that the possibilities for doing so exist.

He mentioned that thanks to the political will of the government corruption and quoting of economy has been eradicated, but he argues that the black market hasn’t been solved.

Kokobelyan said there are no insoluble problems in Armenia, they simply require will.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan