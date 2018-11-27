Speaker Babloyan receives delegation led by head of Syria-Armenia parliamentary friendship group

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan on November 27 received a delegation led by head of the Syria-Armenia parliamentary friendship group Nora Arisian, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The delegation visited Armenia to take part in the 52nd plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation.

Welcoming the guests, Speaker Babloyan touched upon the historical past and traditions of the two peoples, as well as the effective cooperation in different formats.

Coming to the regional issues, the Speaker said Armenia attaches importance to the security of Syria and its citizens and expressed hope that peace and stability will soon be established there.

Ara Babloyan also highlighted intensifying active contacts and mutual visits between the parliamentarians of the two countries.

The guests highly appreciated the bilateral effective partnership and thanked Armenia for supporting the Syrian people during difficult times.

The delegation members also highly valued the role of the Armenian community in developing the Syria-Armenia relations, which has a great contribution to the country’s development process.

