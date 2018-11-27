Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 November

Kocharyan again in courtroom


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Court of Appeals has started examining the complaint over the elimination of the detention measure of restraint against former President Robert Kocharyan that was ruled on grounds of immunity.

The presiding judge is Ruben Mkhitaryan.

Kocharyan is in the courtroom.

Other details weren't immediately available. 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




