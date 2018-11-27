Georgia, Germany sign military cooperation agreement

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Georgian and German defense ministers Levan Izoria and Ursula von der Leyen signed the first agreement on cooperation in the military sphere, the Georgian defense ministry said, Armenpress reports.

“For the first time in the history of our cooperation an agreement on cooperation in the military sphere was signed which states that Germany will continue endorsing NATO’s open-door policy towards Georgia and will do the utmost on the country’s integration path to the NATO”, the Georgian defense minister said during his visit in Germany.

During the meeting with his German counterpart, issues on deepening the bilateral cooperation in the defense field were discussed.

