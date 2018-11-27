Caretaker agriculture minister, World Bank discuss PPP

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker minister of agriculture Gegham Gevorgyan held a meeting with the World Bank delegation, composed of senior specialist for PPP (Public Private Partnership) and senior specialist of agriculture Arusyak Alaverdyan, the ministry said.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the possibilities for implementing PPP projects with the assistance of the World Bank.

Gevorgyan praised the current level of cooperation with the World Bank in the agriculture sector.

According to him, the PPP format can be most appropriate for larger and public-significance projects, and at the same time found its implementation to the possible in poultry breeding, as well as in establishing milk collection stations and wholesale agricultural product markets, expecting the World Bank’s support in attracting investors.

Vis in particular attached importance to developing attractive projects for investors, regulation of the legal framework and a number of other issues concerning the business environment.

