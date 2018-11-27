Two ethnic Armenians among victims of California wildfires

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. According to preliminary reports, two ethnic Armenians have been killed in the massive wildfires in California. One more Armenian is in the list of missing persons, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told Armenpress.

She informed that three homes owned by Armenian families have been damaged due to the fires.

203 persons still remain missing in California fires.

Search operations continue.

88 people have been killed so far in the massive fires.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan